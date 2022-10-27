Preparations for Class 12 state board exams begin in TN

CHENNAI: The preparations for conducting Class 12 state board exams began with the Tamil Nadu government instructing all the schools, including private institutions, to submit all the details of the students, who will be appearing for the annual exam. After a gap of two years, full syllabus will be taken into consideration for board exams.

As the higher secondary schools were opened as per the academic schedule this June, the Directorate of Government Examinations has planned to conduct Class 12 board exams in March first week.

A senior official from School Education Department told DT Next that the heads of the school will upload the nominal roll, which is the particulars of the pupils who are appearing for the public examination from their schools in the prescribed format in the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations.

"Details of the candidates, who are eligible to appear without exam fees, will also be uploaded by the school management,” he said adding that the schools were also asked to complete the entry process with corrections if any during the first week of this November.

Stating that once the final data of the number of Class 12 students, who were appearing for the board exams, was arrived, the official said that "going by the student's strength, the number of exam centres will be decided".

Pointing out that the question paper will be prepared by the panel comprising teachers and headmasters, he said question papers will be provided in Tamil and English for the respective medium of the students.

"In addition, 10 subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, History, Commerce, Economics, and Accountancy question papers will also be provided in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu medium,” he added.

The official also made it clear that this year there will not be any truncated syllabus for subjects as the students have attended the classes throughout the academic year. He said all the processes of conducting the board exams, including making the hall tickets, ready by January 2023.