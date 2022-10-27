Planning commission members submit reports of 3 policies to Stalin

CHENNAI: Members of the State Planning Commission on Thursday submitted reports of three policies formulated by them to Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the Secretariat.

Earlier, a meeting of the Planning Commission members chaired by Stalin, who is also the chairperson of the Commission, was held at the Secretariat in which the members of the Commission discussed the reports.

Among the Planning Commission members, the team composed of MLA TRB Raja, Professor M Vijayabaskar and Industrialist Mallika Srinivasan presented the report of Industrialisation policy. The policy encompasses six major components, including electric vehicles, industry 4.0, MSMEs, handlooms, textiles and tourism.

The team comprising Dr Amalorpavanathan and Siddha Doctor K Sivaraman submitted the report of Health policy and the one member team comprising of Bharathanattiyam artiste Narthaki Nataraj submitted the report of Transgender policy. All the teams were headed by Planning Commission Vice Chairperson J Jeyaranjan.

Sources in the Secretariat said that since the Chief Minister is the Chairperson of the Planning Commission he will look into the three reports prepared by the members and will release the policies after making changes, if required. The commission is entrusted with the task of preparing 10 different policies and among them three policies were completed.