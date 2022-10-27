Kovai car blast case: Relative of Mubin arrested

CHENNAI: Coimbatore Police have arrested 6th person in Coimbatore car blast incident after they took 5 others in custody.

The accused identified as Absar Khan is a relative of Jamesha Mubin.

Following the explosion of a LPG enhanced blast inside a car in Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23, 5 persons were arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and investigation is under way.

The city has been brought under a tight security cover, as the explosion occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in the heart of the city in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area, a day ahead of Deepavali.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday recommended the Union Government to hand over the case to NIA.