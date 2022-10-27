TamilNadu

Is PM Modi coming to Tamil Nadu on Nov 11?

It has been reported that Prime Minister Modi is coming to Tamil Nadu on November 11 to participate in the graduation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra ModiReuters
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could likely attend the graduation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural University, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

The Gandhigram Rural University is located near the Madurai district. However, for the last 3 years, the University was not able to conduct a graduation ceremony due to Covid restrictions. In the previously held ceremony in 2019, the then Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal awarded the degrees to the students.

As per reports, Gandhigram Rural University's 36th graduation ceremony is likely to be held on November 11, the PM will deliver a speech and award degrees to the students. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made in a day or two.

