India must take tough action against SL over fishermen attacks: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Centre government to condemn Sri Lanka and take a tough stand against atrocities committed to Tamil fishermen by the Lankan Navy. His statement comes after arrest of 7 fishermen from Rameswaram.

"India failing to do so is what makes Sri Lanka have a free run," he added.

Anbumani said since the fishing season begun from June, the Island nation has made 10 arrests. "It is barely a week since three Pudukottai fishermen were arrested, now 7 Rameswaram fishermen approaching Katchatheevu got arrested and their boats have been confiscated," he added.

He urged the Indian government to reprimand the Sri Lankan government and ensure release of the fishermen and their boats.