File response on plea by woman who lost husband to Covid: HC

CHENNAI: Justice Abdul Quddhose of Madras High Court directed the State government to file its response on November 18 without asking for further time in a petition filed by a woman who lost her husband due to Covid while he was working as a government doctor in Tiruvallur district.

The judge passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by VR Divya, wife of Dr Vivekananthan. It is noted that Vivekananthan died on November 22, 2020, while he was on COVID duty in a government facility at Pallipattu.

The petitioner sought a direction to the state to grant Rs 25 lakh compensation as announced by the government and a job in the government on compassionate grounds.

“Though the government declared that it would give Rs 25 lakh to doctors who lost their valuable lives during the pandemic, we did not receive the compensation till now. My husband was a breadwinner in my family and after his death, I am struggling to run the family with two daughters. As I am an engineering graduate, the government shall consider offering a government job for me on compassionate grounds,” the petitioner claimed.

Advocate Nandakumar representing the petitioner submitted that since they filed this petition, the government has been seeking time for filing its response.

Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter to November 18 insisting the government to file its response without seeking further time.