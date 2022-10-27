DMK, Congress condemn Annamalai’s diatribe

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and the state unit of the Congress party on Thursday condemned state BJP president K Annamalai for his diatribe against journalists and State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Condemning Annamalai for attempting to malign and destroy the political culture of the State, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that the state BJP, through the boorish behaviour of its state president K Annamalai with journalists and political rivals, is attempting to malign and destroy the political culture of the State. Demanding Annamalai to express regret to media persons for hitting below the belt, Elangovan, in a statement said that the media was now aware that it has become a practice of BJP functionaries to denigrate those holding contrarian political views. Annamalai has gone a step further and fired barbs at journalists, he added. Referring to the ‘anti-Indian’ moniker used by BJP functionaries against journalists raising difficult questions, the DMK spokesperson said that Annamalai must express regret and ensure that such incidents do not recur.