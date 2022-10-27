DMK announces Statewide meeting against Hindi imposition

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has announced a statewide meeting on November 4 to elaborate on the special resolution adopted in Tamil Nadu Assembly over a week ago against Hindi imposition and to urge the Union government to not accept the report of the committee of Parliament on official languages.

An announcement issued by the DMK high command late Thursday night said that Chief Minister MK Stalin would address the meeting along with his deputy general secretary A Raja at Perambalur on November 4.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and party treasurer would raise the pitch against Hindi imposition at the meetings in Kancheepuram south and Tambaram, respectively. The DMK has announced meetings at close to 70 locations covering all districts in the State to detail the resolution and up its ante against the ruling BJP's Hindi centric linguistic policy. The ruling party had adopted a resolution in the State Assembly on October 18 urging the Union government not implement the recommendations of the official language committee. The government also forwarded the resolution to the President, who received the report from the Parliamentary committee. The DMK led by Chief Minister M K Stalin was among the first in the country to unequivocally oppose the committee report.