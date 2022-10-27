Coimbatore Jamaat condemns car blast

Expressing displeasure over the failure of police intelligence wing in thwarting such incidents of terror, Jabbar said that intelligence wing should be strengthened in sensitive areas like Selvapuram, Podanur, Big Bazaar, Ukkadam and Kuniamuthur areas.

“A proposal to set up a police station in Karumbukadai should be speeded up. Also, talented and unbiased police personnel without political affiliations should be appointed in sensitive stations. The police and state government should take measures to completely eliminate acts of terror, he said.