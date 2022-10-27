Coimbatore Jamaat condemns car blast

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District United Jamaat has condemned the car blast incident and sought to uproot any form of terror to maintain peace and harmony.
“It is an unpleasant incident, which has left Coimbatore tense. We are against terrorism. Coimbatore might have gone into a deep crisis, if the perpetrator had executed his plan. They were just a small group in the Muslim community. Police should take stringent action against such offenders,” said CTC Jabbar, general secretary of Coimbatore District United Jamaat to reporters, after submitting a petition in this regard to Coimbatore city police.
Expressing displeasure over the failure of police intelligence wing in thwarting such incidents of terror, Jabbar said that intelligence wing should be strengthened in sensitive areas like Selvapuram, Podanur, Big Bazaar, Ukkadam and Kuniamuthur areas.
“A proposal to set up a police station in Karumbukadai should be speeded up. Also, talented and unbiased police personnel without political affiliations should be appointed in sensitive stations. The police and state government should take measures to completely eliminate acts of terror, he said.
