Century-old heritage school buildings to get facelift

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to give a facelift to 100-year-old heritage buildings, which are currently functioning as State-owned schools across all districts.

Apart from this, the School Education Department will also take measures to renovate government schools that taught great scholars, politicians, scientists, and eminent sportspersons.

As per the plan, apart from restoration activities, all repair work of government schools will also be undertaken without modifying the heritage structures at an initial cost of Rs 25 crore.

Though there is no official list of century-old government schools, a senior School Education Department official, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that in Chennai and neighboring districts, there are over 10 such schools, including Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School on Beach Road and the 240-year-old Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Egmore.

He said an expert committee comprising PWD officials and experts from the Building Centre and Conservation Division besides authorities from the School Education Department would be formed to identify schools existing for more than 100 years. “They will also identify institutions that imparted education to experts, politicians, and prominent scientists like APJ Abdul Kalam,” he added.

Stating the final list of the schools will be prepared after inspection by panel members, the official said a budgetary allocation will be derived for each school.

Pointing out that the State government has initially allocated Rs 25 crore for renovation works, he said, any additional amount will be sanctioned according to the requirement.

The official added that the structures of the school campus including library rooms and labs will be renovated to safeguard their antiquity so they can be preserved for a longer period. “The renovated structure of the schools will be constantly monitored by the experts,” he said.

“In addition to the renovation, to commemorate 100 years of completion, the schools will be facilitated through centenary celebrations. Since these schools are over 100-years-old, rare books and old documents in the libraries will be digitised,” he said.

The official also recalled that restoration works were already in the completed stage to renovate Presidency College, Queen Mary’s College, and Madras University. He said in addition to these, the heritage building of Government Arts College in Kumbakonam will also be revamped.