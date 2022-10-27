3 unaccounted antique idols seized from temple in Nagapattinam

CHENNAI: Idol Wing sleuths recovered 3 antique idols from Pannaka Parameswara Swamy temple in Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam, based on a tip-off. The seized idols are of Valli, Bhuvaneswari Amman and Thirugnana Sambanthar.

"We received information that some unaccounted antique idols were lying stashed inside an almirah in the precincts of the temple. On receiving information, Idol Wing decided to search the almirah inside the temple premises on October 26 and recovered the idols," a note said.

After the idols were taken out, the temple records were checked, in which it was found that details of the above-mentioned idols were not maintained by the temple.

The Executive Officer of the temple was also not aware of the presence of the idols. He informed the special team that the idols might not belong to the temple as they had never been worshipped at the temple.

The officer further continued that he wanted the police team to investigate and find out the temple to which the idols belong, said a press note from the Idol wing on Thursday.

According to the expert, the three unaccounted idols are high-value ones dating back to the Cholas of the 12th to 15th century AD. The case is under active investigation to find out the temples to which the idols belong, their antiquity and how and when the idols found their way into the mystery almirah at the Pannaka Parameswara Swamy temple.

Recently, a probe by the Idol Wing CID police into the theft of a Ganesha idol from the same temple stolen 50 years ago led to the chance discovery of 11 more antique idols that had been stolen from the temple. Interestingly, the temple staff were unaware of the theft until the officers of Idol Wing reached the temple and began an investigation. The Ganesha idol, stolen from the same temple, was traced to the Norton Simon Museum, USA.

Other idols which were found stolen apart from the Ganesha idols are Somaskandar, Chandrasekhara Amman, Devi, Astiradevar, Pidari Amman, Navagraha Surya, Boghasakthiamman, dancing Sambandhar, Chandrasekhar with Chandrasekhar Amman, standing Chandrasekhar, and standing Vinayakar, all of which were stolen more than 50 years ago.

The stolen Devi idol of the same temple was recently traced to Sotheby's, New York, which had acquired the 48.3 cm tall idol between 1970 and 1973. The auction house recently sold the same for US$ 50000 (Rs. 40, 99,227).