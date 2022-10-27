169 kg of gutkha products seized near Uvari from vehicle

MADURAI: Large quantities of gutkha were seized near Uvari in Tirunelveli district and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday night.

A team led by Uvari Inspector of Police Prema while engaged in patrolling at Karikoil village, found a suspicious vehicle moving at the village.

After intercepting the vehicle, the team checked inside before seizing 169 kgs of gutkha products.

After enquiring, Valaguru (25), the vehicle driver from Kalikumarapuram was arrested. Based on a complaint, the Uvari police have filed a case and remanded him to judicial custody after seizing the vehicle.