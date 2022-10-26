Woman throws diamond earrings in garbage, retrieves it

VELLORE: A woman who mistakenly threw her diamond earrings into a garbage can was able to retrieve them with the help of the chairman of the local body on Tuesday evening.

Kalpana a resident of Palamaner Road in Gudiyattam had placed her diamond earnings near the family deity in the pooja room for nombu pooja.

After the pooja, when she was cleaning the used flowers she accidentally put the earrings also in the same plastic bag and kept it outside her house for collection by the conservancy staff.

After some time when she found the earrings missing, a frantic search revealed that she placed them with the garbage and when she enquired she was told that the trash had been collected and was on its way to the segregation yard.

Kalpana immediately contacted municipal chairman S Soundararajan and sought his help. He immediately contacted the conservancy staff who told him that the vehicle was on its way to the segregation yard.

Immediately Soundararajan and Kalpana accompanied by other conservancy staff rushed to the yard and when the garbage vehicle arrived, the chairman ordered that all plastic bags be dumped on the ground.

Kalpana identified the bag from her house and when she searched inside, she found the diamond earrings intact. She then thanked the conservancy staff and Soundararajan profusely.