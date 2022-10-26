TN Rural Students Talent Search Examination to be held on Dec 10

CHENNAI: Catering specifically for students in rural areas, the Directorate of Government Examination (DEG) has announced Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination (TRUST) on December 10.

Students have been directed to download the application form from www.dge.tn.gov.in between October 26 and November 5. However, candidates can only start submitting the application form from October 28 with Rs 10 as application fees per student.

Class 9 students studying in all government-approved schools whose parents earn less than one lakh per annum will be eligible for TRUST.

Subsequently, those students clearing the exam will be eligible for a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per year for the consecutive four years.

Meanwhile, the DEG circular also clarified that students of corporations and municipalities schools are eligible to apply for the TRUST exam. Additionally, with not more than 300 students in one centre, all district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been directed to finalise the examination centres by DEG.