Tiruvallur: Documents damaged in fire at Indian Bank

TIRUVALLUR: Tension prevailed in Tiruvallur when a sudden fire broke out at a bank in the district during the wee hours of Tuesday. Several documents and electronic equipment were damaged in the fire.

Residents of Bazaar Street noticed thick black smoke emanating from the Indian Bank building located in the neighbourhood at 5 am on Tuesday. Suspecting a fire, they immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Service personnel who rushed to the spot.

“On reaching, we noticed that the fire had broken out at the record room in the bank where all the important documents were kept. The flames were put out after an hours struggle,” said a Fire and Rescue Service personnel. On assessing the damages it was found that several documents related to mortgaged jewels, laptops, ceiling fans, tables and other electronic equipment were damaged.

Further investigations revealed that an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire. Police have registered a case.