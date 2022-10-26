TamilNadu

Thirumavalavan seeks explanation from Guv over ‘Harijan’ remark

Recently, the Governor, in a school function, while speaking about the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of Dalits referred to them as ‘Harijans’ which was criticised by Dalit parties and organisations.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday questioned Governor RN Ravi for using the word ‘Harijan’ and sought explanation from him.

“When the word Harijan was coined with the meaning children of God there was stiff opposition for the word as the word is insulting the Dalits and the Union government banned the usage of the word in 1982. Is Governor aware of the development or not? How can the Governor who is in a responsible position to uphold the Indian Constitution can make such comments. It will pave way for others to use the word Harijan without any reluctance. We seek explanation from the Governor for uttering the word Harijan,” said Thirumavalavan, in a statement.

