Stalin, OPS congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK's PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin poured his wishes to Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and said his ascent was a big win for diversity.

Stalin wrote on social media, “Congratulations @Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Your ascent to the PM’s office is a win for diversity and I hope it will help to further strengthen the India-UK relationships.”

Former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also joined the Chief Minister to send his wishes to Rishi Sunak in a tweet stating, "Congratulations to Mr.Rishi Sunak. @RishiSunak of Indian origin on becoming the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom and I hope the relationship between India and United Kingdom will be strengthened further. I wish him all the very best. #RishiSunak."

On Tuesday following the meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Sunak took charge as the UK's new Prime Minister. Conservative party politician Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.