Six held for illegal cockfights in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: The Tiruvallur Taluk police arrested six persons who were allegedly involved in conducting illegal cockfights and gambling in the district on Monday.

The accused were identified as Srinivasan (20), Janaki Raman (24), Vigneswaran (23), Balaji (23), Parthiban (30), Asen Basha (36).

A team of police personnel who were patrolling near the lake in Vidayur on Monday night noticed a gang trying to flee the scene as the cops neared them.

On checking further, the police noticed that the men were involved in illegal cockfights and they were also gambling for money. They immediately arrested the six-member gang and remanded them to judicial custody.

The Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case and are probing further.