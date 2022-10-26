Senior bureaucrats appointed to monitor electoral roll revision

CHENNAI: As the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls for 2023 is under way, Election Commission of India has appointed 10 senior IAS officials to monitor the process in districts.

"The Electoral Roll Observers will monitor the Electoral Roll revision process in the districts allocated to them. They will make at least three visits to the districts allocated to them during the entire period of revision. They will visit some of the. polling stations in the districts, convene meetings with the representatives of the political parties and meet the public for any roll related complaints and issues. After their visits, they will submit report to the ECI. As per the directions of the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Officer held a briefing session to the Electoral Roll Observers on Wednesday, " a press release said.