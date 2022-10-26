Seeman urges TN to rescue 2 missing Kumari fishermen near Behrain

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Seeman on Wednesday urged the State and the central governments to take steps to rescue two fishermen from Kanniyakumari who went missing in mid sea near Bahrain.

"It has been more than a week since the two fishermen had gone missing in the sea and their families are panicking. Despite repeated petitions submitted to the State government it is disappointing to see the government not taking any action in the issue.

The State government should immediately urge the Union government to hold talks with the Behrain government and should rescue and handover the fishermen back to their families," said Seeman, in an interview.

Two fishermen Sahaya Selso and Antony Vincent from Kadiyapatti village in Kanniyakumari district went to work in Behrain and when they went to fish on October 17 from Behrain they went missing in the mid sea and so far they were not traced.

Seeman said that the families of the missing fishermen have doubts that the Behrain government has not taken sufficient steps to search and rescue the missing fishermen and so urged the state and central governments to contact the embassies of other Gulf countries and to seek their help in search and rescue operation of the fishermen.