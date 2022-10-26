TamilNadu

Residents seek wall around Athigathur pond

More than 2,000 families reside in the village that was adopted by actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan a few years ago.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Athigathur village that is famous for being adopted by actor and politician Kamal Haasan have requested the concerned authorities to build a compound wall around a pond in their neighbourhood.

Motorists who frequent the area have raised concerns over an open pond in the village that has no safety wall and is also overgrown with weed.

They claim that many motorists, especially two-wheeler riders are at a major risk.

