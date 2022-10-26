Putlur-Kakkalur ROB to be opened soon

TIRUVALLUR: Bringing cheer to people of Putlur, railway and state highway officials on Wednesday said that the railway over bridge that has been a long pending demand among the residents will be opened soon to facilitate better commuting.

Thousands of people use the railway gate between Kakkalur and Putlur on a daily basis for work and medical emergencies.

However, every time there is train movement in the area the railway gate is closed for safety reasons thereby delaying passage.

People who frequent the crossing demanded the state government to build a railway over bridge to make the crossing more accessible. Paying heed to the demand, permission for construction of the railway over bridge at a cost of Rs 18 crore was sanctioned by the railway and state highway authorities in 2015.

According to the plan, the construction of a 620 meter long and 22 meter wide bridge to cross the railway tracks began a few years ago.

Speaking about the progress of the project, a railway official said that the construction is reaching completion and road laying work is going on at a fast pace.

“The bridge works faced a bit of delay over the years due to reasons like identifying a location, removal of electric lines etc. However, now erection of pillars and related construction work is complete and roadworks are on. The bridge work will be fully complete and ready for inauguration within a month,” he added.