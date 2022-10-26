Pattukottai Commercial Complex to be renovated at ₹5.20 cr

TIRUCHY: The long pending demand of the farmers to reopen the Coconut Commercial Complex at Pattukottai in Thanjavur, abandoned for over 11 years, is all set to get a renovation for which a fund of Rs 5.20 crore has been allocated. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver visited the complex on Tuesday prior to the commencement of repair works.

The Coconut Commercial Complex was established in 2011 with an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore at Ponnavarayankottai near Pattukkottai in an area of 22 acres, which had the facilities of making coconut value added products, segregation machines for copra, oil pressing machine and auction facilities.

According to local farmers, the facility was inaugurated by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi but was left abandoned after the AIADMK came to power then.

Since then, the machinery kept in the facilities were damaged as they were not in use for several years. Despite repeated demands by the coconut farmers, no step was initiated to renovate the complex by the then government.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver went to the complex and inspected the facilities. He also interacted with the officials in connection with the complex. Deputy Director (Agri Marketing) Mariam Ravi Jayakumar and other officials accompanied the Collector.

According to Agri Marketing Department officials, the state government has decided to function the complex at the earliest. A fund of Rs 5.20 crore has been allocated for renovation of the basic infrastructure and other facilities. “There is a plan to produce value added products like virgin coconut oil, coconut powder, baby oil and fibre content capsules. Initially, infrastructure like cement road and fencing would be made and the works would continue soon,” one of the officials said.

Similarly, a detailed project report has been sent to the government to establish a godown with the capacity of 500 MT and a coconut unloading platform at an estimation of Rs 2.40 crore. This apart, as many as 27 shops would also be constructed on the premises which would ensure employment to at least 100 persons, the official added.