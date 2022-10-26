Man arrested for killing two women in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Jayankondam police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder of two women in Ariyalur.

On Saturday, two women D Kannagi (50) and K Malarvizhi, from Periyavalayam village near Jayankondam who went to harvest murshroom were found murdered.

Police on Tuesday secured one Palraj (34) a resident from Kaluvanthondi village and he confessed that he had murdered both the women with sharp weapon used for hunting rabbits.

Palraj told the police that on the particular day, while he was going to hunt rabbits, the women intercepted him following a quarrel Palraj took the sharp weapon and stabbed both the women multiple times and they died on spot.