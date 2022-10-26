HC relaxes bail condition of Kodanad case accused

CHENNAI: Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court relaxed the bail conditions imposed on a prime accused in the Kodanad Heist and Murder case. The judge passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by K V Sayan.

According to Sayan, as per the bail condition, he has to appear before the investigation officer (IO) on every Monday. Sayan filed this petition saying that since he is from Kerala he is finding it difficult to visit The Nilgiris on Monday every week. Recording the submissions, the judge granted the relief allowing him to appear before the IO on the 1st of every month.

The accused was reportedly a mastermind along with the one Kanagaraj in the burglary-cum-murder case. While Kanagaraj died in a road crash, Sayan and others were arrested in the case. Sayan managed to get bail on July 2021.