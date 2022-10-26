Guest workers continue to flock Tamil Nadu, learn new trades

Fishing is considered the most challenging profession that needs physical valour as well as mental strength and expertise to face any natural calamity on board. Even this field has been witnessing manpower shortages as several younger generations from the community had opted for other employment avenues.

Many quit fishing after a few natural calamities like tsunami and Ockhi devastations. Thus the entry of migrant labourers into fishing increased and now almost all the mechanised boats in Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala have a good number of migrant labourers from north India.

The fishing harbours like Colachel, Muttom and Kanniyakumari and the few boat jetties in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam have witnessed a surge in migrant labourers. In Kanniyakumari area, mostly West Bengal, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh labourers are present.

“Normally, the fishermen get the wages in percentile based on the catch and each individual is given equal share of money and the incentive. We do not discriminate against them in any form as they are also working on par with our traditional fishers,” said P Maria Subalt, a boat owner from Colachel who had employed north Indian labourers after several years of hesitation.

“When I myself witnessed how shrewd they were in mid-sea, I changed my mind and now there are six such labourers employed in my 20 member crew. There is no difficulty in interaction with them, as they are accustomed with the language,” he said. These migrant labourers used to stay in the boat itself and so the owners claim that they are relieved as someone is there in the boat and alert them of emergency.

According to a fisherman association functionary, there are around 260 mechanised boats in Colachel, while around 250 in Muttom, Thengapattinam around 300 and 360 in Kanniyakumari harbours which go for deep-sea fishing and each boat has at least five migrant labourers now and thus, each harbour has at least 1,000 migrant labourers in Kanniyakumari alone. While in Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam the number is comparatively less as they go for shallow fishing.

Vishal Das (47), a native of Uttar Pradesh, said he came to Tamil Nadu when he was 22-years-old and did several odd jobs and he reached Colachel when he was 30-years-old and did whatever work was available.

“Now, I have been going fishing for the past four years and I have learnt every technique. Since I get a decent earning, I brought a few of my relatives and there are around 50 people from my native village working in Colachel,’’ Vishal said.