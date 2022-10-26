Differently abled man dies by suicide due to mounting debts

TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old differently abled person committed suicide by setting himself on fire allegedly due to mounting debts in Tiruvallur on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Suresh, a resident of MGR Nagar in Pudhumavilangai, who owns a mobile recharge shop near the Kadambathur railway station.

Early on Wednesday, Suresh stopped his tricycle near the Perambakkam highway and doused himself in a can of petrol. “To the horror of passersby, he set himself on fire and before anyone could respond he died on the spot,” police said.

On information, Kadambathur police rushed to the scene and sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem to the Tiruvallur Government Medical Hospital. Since people in his neighbourhood claimed that Suresh was neck deep in debt and could have resorted to the extreme step due to this, the police have registered a case and are investigating further to verify the claims.