Buried girl’s skull missing from grave; black magic suspected

CHENGALPATTU: In an incident that has sent a chill down the spine of the residents of Chengalpattu, the skull of a 12-year-old school girl who died recently has been allegedly stolen from her grave on Tuesday.

Police and public suspect that it could be an aftermath of a pooja involving black magic.

The deceased Krithika, a resident of Chithiravadi was a Class 6 student.

On October 5, when she was playing outside her house, an electric pole that was weak and rusted fell on her when an electricity board staff climbed on it for some maintenance work.

The girl who sustained grievous injuries was rushed to Chengalpattu GMCH and was later transferred to RGGGH in Chennai for advanced treatment. However, after battling for one week, Kirthika succumbed to her injuries 10 days later.

On October 15, her grieving family members performed the final rites and buried their daughter’s body at a cemetery in Chitravadi.

“However, on Tuesday morning when locals were passing by the cemetery, they were horrified to find the grave vandalised and surrounded by sliced lemons and tumeric,” police said.

They immediately alerted Kirthika’s parents who rushed to the cemetery and found that their daughter’s grave had been dug and vandalised.

Following this, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Siddhamur police who along with the revenue department officials and government hospital authorities dug the grave fully to find that the girl’s head severed from her body.

The officials sent the body for a post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GMCH where it was confirmed that someone had removed the head from the body after it was buried.

Following this, the police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the miscreants who vandalised the grave and took away the deceased’s head.

Enquiries are also on to see if the theft was spiritually motivated and someone had conducted black magic rituals with the head since there was an eclipse on Tuesday.