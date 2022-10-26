47 new cases in Chennai takes Tamil Nadu Covid count to 183

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 183 new cases on Wednesday. Total number of cases have crossed 35.91 lakh.

There were 47 new cases in Chennai followed by Chengalpattu with 17 cases, Tiruvallur 11 and Kanniyakumari 10.

Eight districts – Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, The Nilgiris, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Tirupathur reported zero cases.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) reduced to 1.9% after 9,768 samples were tested on Tuesday.