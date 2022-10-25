TN Covid count dips below 200; zero cases reported in 6 districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 187 new Covid cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases crossed 35.91 lakh in the State.

Chennai recorded 49 new cases, Chengalpattu had 18 cases, and Tiruvallur recorded 10 cases. TN’s test positivity rate was 2% after 9,638 samples were tested.

Krishnagiri had the highest TPR with 4.6%. Active cases in the State stood at 2,736 with the city reporting the highest of 1,226 active cases.