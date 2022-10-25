Strict action against those spreading false info: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: After several reports emerged claiming liquor sale have crossed over Rs 700 crore during the Deepavali season, State EB Minister V Senthilbalaji lashed out for misreporting information aimed to defame the Tamil Nadu Government.

He scoffed at the rumours saying legal action would be taken against those who spread them. The minister also defended actions of the State government in handling the Coimbatore blast case. He took barbs at the opposition who he said are "jackals in the guise of sheeps attempting to create religious riots".

Earlier there were reports on media that liquor sale on Deepavali crossed Rs 700 crores.

Here are the tweets of the minister: