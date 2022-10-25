SMC meeting at TN schools to be held on Oct 28

CHENNAI: Schools reopening right after the Deepavali festival have been told to conduct a School Management Committee (CMC) meeting on October 28 between 3 pm and 4:30 pm.

Additionally, the education department has directed schools associated with grama panchayats to brainstorm resolutions passed at the grama sabha meetings.

Further, these resolutions will be discussed during the grama sabha meeting on November 1, also observed as Local Bodies Day.

After the pandemic, the department reconstituted the SMCs at every school for effective functioning. However, in the recent circular, the department pointed out that at many schools SMCs are yet to formulate a plan to develop them into an app for parents to use.

To finish up the work, school principals have been directed to formulate a plan by October end.

Furthermore, the circular has directed SMCs to focus on learning and teaching at school, student’s performance in recently-held quarterly exams, discuss ways to increase admission and re-admit drop out students. Importantly, SMCs members have been instructed to keep track of student’s health.

To ensure smooth functioning, deputy inspectors, block educational officers, district educational officers and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) faculties have been told to monitor the SMC meetings at every school.