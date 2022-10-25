Kovai car blast: Take concrete measures to uproot terror, says OPS

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the law and order in the State has deteriorated in the recent past. The car explosion in Coimbatore city on Sunday brings back the memories of the 1998 serial bomb blasts in the DMK regime and demanded the State government to take concrete measures to uproot anti-social and terrorists elements to safeguard the people.

OPS, in a statement, said that he “on behalf of the AIADMK party” demanded the DMK government to give special attention towards the law and order to protect the Tamil Nadu people from anti-social elements, terrorists and extremists.

Pointing out the car explosion that was linked to ISIS at Ukkadam in Coimbatore City during the early hours of Sunday, OPS said that immediately after the incident, the DGP (C Sylendrababu) rushed to the city. It alludes that something serious has been brewing. It is a proof to indicate the law and order in the State has been deteriorating.