Elderly woman found dead in home, murder suspected

CHENNAI: Ellammal (70) of Kollapalayam village in Penalurpet, Tiruvallur district, was allegedly murdered for gain at her residence.

She was found dead on Monday morning by her neighbours and her gold earrings were missing.

Police said she lived alone. Her daughter Jayalakshmi, who lives with her family nearby, gave her food. Ellammal was last seen talking to her neighbours on Sunday around 10 pm.

On Monday morning, Jayalakshmi visited her home around 11 am to give food and found her mother’s in a pool of blood.

Cops arrived and sent her body to the Tiruvallur GH for post-mortem. Police sources said that there were injuries on her neck. Her gold earrings were missing.

Penalurpet police registered a case and are investigating.