NCCF yet to retrieve wrong credit of Rs 3 lakh made to farmer

VELLORE: The National Consumers Cooperative Federation (NCCF), which wrongly credited Rs 3 lakh to a farmers account for procuring paddy was yet to retrieve it, sources revealed.

Farmer Sampath of Kupidithakkam in Kalavai taluk in Ranipet district offloaded a total of 97 bags of paddy each weighing 40 kilos at the local DPC operated by the NCCF.

While 65 bags were offloaded on September 27 another 32 bags of 40 kilos each were offloaded the next day at the same DPC.

The farmer seeking anonymity said, “I received the first instalment of Rs 54,990 for the first load and approximately another Rs 27,000 for the second load. But, I was shocked when I also received another Rs 3 lakh into my account.”

When he contacted the NCCF officials, the latter said it was mistakenly credited to his account and asked him to revert it back to them. However, the farmer said he would do so when they provided the request in writing on the NCCF letterhead.

On Thursday, he received a letter from the NCCF with a generic salutation stating in Tamil “Anbulla Aiyah.” The farmer told DT Next, “I contacted the official and told him that the letter should be addressed to me by name and that is that last I heard from them.”

Asked for the reason for this, he said, “as the transaction involves a huge amount of money I need proper documentation to ensure that I do not face unnecessary problems later on.” When contacted NCCF coordinator Nithyanandam said, “I do not look after Ranipet district. I did earlier but have now been shifted.”

However, what intrigued farmers was how a national body could make such a mistake. “When such things never happened when DPCs were operated by the TN Civil Supplies Corporation.”