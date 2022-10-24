Dead suspect planned Easter bombing-like attack: Officials

CHENNAI: The 28-year-old from Ukkadam, who was driving the explosive-laden car with gas cylinders in it, was a radicalised IS man and is believed to have been planning to execute the explosion either at Konniyamman Temple or Kotta Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore, said sources.

A Jemisha Mubeen had tried to execute an explosion a few years ago, but the attempt was thwarted by Tamil Nadu police, said sources. He was an associate of Mohammed Azharuddin, now lodged in Kerala jail in connection with an IS case. The latter was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of 2019 Easter church bombing in Sri Lanka, said sources in a central security agency.

Clarifying that Mubeen was driving a petrol vehicle and not a gas-fueled car as reported initially, sources said he could have triggered the blast by mistake before reaching his planned destination. The gas cylinders were kept open in the car to increase the impact of the explosion.