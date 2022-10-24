Dead suspect planned Easter bombing-like attack: Officials

CHENNAI: The 28-year-old from Ukkadam, who was driving the explosive-laden car with gas cylinders in it, was a radicalised IS man and is believed to have been planning to execute the explosion either at Konniyamman Temple or Kotta Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore, said sources.
A Jemisha Mubeen had tried to execute an explosion a few years ago, but the attempt was thwarted by Tamil Nadu police, said sources. He was an associate of Mohammed Azharuddin, now lodged in Kerala jail in connection with an IS case. The latter was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of 2019 Easter church bombing in Sri Lanka, said sources in a central security agency.
Clarifying that Mubeen was driving a petrol vehicle and not a gas-fueled car as reported initially, sources said he could have triggered the blast by mistake before reaching his planned destination. The gas cylinders were kept open in the car to increase the impact of the explosion.
A few years ago, Mubeen and Azharuddin had allegedly planned to attack Konniyamman Temple. The plan was to stage a terror strike similar to Easter bombings in Lanka in 2019 in which more than 250 people were killed.
“It looks like Mubeen was trying to do it again. It is not clear who all helped him in this mission. The Tamil Nadu police have a major task ahead of it to track down those linked to Mubeen and those who helped him in planning the terror attack,” an officer noted.
Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Coimbatore, DGP C Sylendra Babu said the special teams have seized Mubeen’s mobile phone and are going through his contact list.
“The car had changed several hands to the tenth person; all the previous owners were interrogated. Information has also been gathered on the person who supplied the gas cylinders,” the DGP said.
The DGP added that a case has been registered under section 174 of IPC and Explosives Substances Act.
