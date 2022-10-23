TN government to set up 50 PHCs in urban and rural areas

CHENNAI: The state government will set up 25 new primary health centres in rural areas and 25 urban primary health centres in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Sunday that primary health centers are functioning with a policy of one primary health center per 30,000 population and one urban primary health center per 50,000 population.

"No new primary health centers have been established in the last four years. In order to further strengthen the public health services, more urban primary health centres are required. As announced in the assembly earlier, a total of 50 primary health centres, including 25 in rural areas and 25 in urban areas," he said.

In order to cater to the healthcare needs of the people, the centers will be set up and the district healthcare officials will be informed in this regard. The places for establishing urban government health centers have been also selected and a list has been prepared with the details of places where the centers will be set up.

"The 50 buildings will be constructed at a cost of Rs 63 crore for primary health centers at a cost of Rs 126 lakh per Primary Health Centre. The necessary manpower, medicines and medical equipment will be provided at an annual cost of Rs 57 crore. The total expenditure for this is Rs 120 crore," he added.

He said that the new government primary health centers will be run with medical staff like other primary health centers that are already functioning in the State.