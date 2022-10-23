TN grants holiday on Tuesday for educational institutions

CHENNAI: State government on Sunday announced that October 25, Tuesday, will be a holiday for all the educational institutions in the state. The decision was taken considering the difficulties faced by the students in returning to educational institutions immediately after Deepavali holidays.

Deepavali is celebrated on Monday and the state government announced only one day holiday for Deepavali. Most students who have gone to southern and western districts could not get tickets either in buses or trains on Monday evening and so could not return on Tuesday morning to attend classes. Both students and their parents urged the state government to grant a day off on Tuesday.

Considering the demands of the students and parents state government has announced Tuesday as holiday and November 19, Saturday, will be a working day to compensate for the holiday.