Political parties condemn attack on law college students

CHENNAI: Political parties in the state on Sunday condemned the attack on Tamil Nadu law students by tollgate employees and locals in Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh.

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko condemned the Andhra Pradesh police for filing cases against Tamil Nadu law college students who were injured in the attack by the toll plaza workers.

“Instead of taking action against toll plaza workers, the Andhra Police has filed cases against the law college students who were injured in the attack by the workers. I urge the police to withdraw the case against the students and arrest the workers for attacking them,” he said in a statement.

Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Seeman, in a statement said that "The law students of Tamil Nadu when they questioned the excess amount collected at the tollgate due to non-working fast tag the toll plaza employees along with the locals attacked not just the law college students but also people of Tamil Nadu. Women, children and elders were verbally abused just because they were from Tamil Nadu. Incidents of attack on Tamils continue to happen in the neighbouring states just because of the fact that they were Tamils."

The incident of Tamil law college students and Tamils in a toll plaza in Vadamalaipettai national highways shocked the entire state. The toll plaza employees were joined by the locals in attacking the law college students and their vehicles were damaged. The incident was widely condemned by the political parties in the state.

Recalling the attack of Tamils in Kerala and Karnataka, Seeman warned that Tamils will no longer be silent spectators if attacked in neighbouring states just for the sake of being Tamils and urged the state government to give pressure to Andhra Pradesh government to take action on those who attacked Tamil Nadu law students and to ensure safety of Tamils living in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi Founder T Velmurugan condemned the attack on Tamil Nadu law students and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action on those who attacked the students with the help of the video available.