Kalaiyarasan urges students to trace classmates yet to join college

CHENNAI: In an innovative initiative to reach masses and motivate all students to pursue higher education, the School Education Department has roped in a Tamil film celebrity. In a recent video, Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan has urged college freshers to track their classmates who are yet to enroll for higher education in the State.

In the video released by the TN education department on Saturday, Kalaiyarasan is requesting students to enquire about the whereabouts of their classmates and to check if they have joined higher education.

“As holidays are nearing, it is obvious we will be meeting our school friends. Hence, during which, if some students' whereabouts are unknown, I request you to look for them,” said Kalaiyarasan.

“These students can be located by reaching them through their phone, by visiting them at their residence or even enquiring about them with their friends, neighbours and relatives." added Kalaiyarasan.

"Subsequently, collect the names of the students who are yet to join college and give the list to your respective school principal. Through this initiative, the government will take steps to facilitate these students for higher education,” explained the actor in detail.

The department has taken this initiative after it found that most students are reluctant to join for higher studies. Out of the 79,762 students surveyed, as many as 8,249 students are yet to join college after finishing class 12 this year. Though 1,581 students enrolled in colleges in subsequent months, 6,718 students are yet to apply for colleges across TN.

However, the department through efficient means was able to track 2,711 students, the remaining 4,007 students are still untraceable.

Those students who have been traced are called to the school by the respective school principal along with their parents to motivate them into college.

To strengthen this initiative, the State government has roped in departments like National Health Mission (NHM), district administration, TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) including higher education department. The district collector will facilitate funds for higher education of these students through various means.