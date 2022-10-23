Inspections for multiple domestic connections till April 2023: TNERC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has extended the deadline for TANGEDCO to inspect and serve notice on the owners of individual houses having more than one domestic service connection till April next year.

The commission, in its tariff order on September 10, gave two weeks time frame for the utility to inspect and serve notice to the individual house owners.

“Only one service connection is permissible in an independent floor or dwelling unit with permanent physical and electrical segregation. If more than one service co-exists already, only one service is eligible to be retained under the classification of this tariff. The balance number of services should be converted to LT tariff ID (common supply) and charged accordingly, ” the tariff order said.

It added that if the inspecting officials have some doubts over the independent status, they could seek a copy of the rental or lease agreement. “In the case of the same family members, separate family cards may be insisted on in lieu of rental/ lease agreement, ” it noted.

TANGEDCO has written to the commission on October 12 stating that compliance with its order involves physical inspection and also requires inspection of each and every premise before serving the notice which is time-consuming to complete in the stipulated two-weeks time. “Due to starting of the North-East monsoon, festival season, difficulties are faced in the identification and inspection of common supply services and is getting delayed, ” the TANGEDCO said, seeking seven months time to complete the process.

Accepting TANGEDCO’s request, the commission has ordered the utility to complete the process by April 10, 2023.