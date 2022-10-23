Farmer shot dead near Vazhapadi forest area

COIMBATORE: A farmer was shot dead accidentally while a group of people had gone to poach in the forest area in Salem on Saturday night.

On receiving information that villagers in Vazhapadi area had cremated the body of a farmer, who was shot dead without informing police, the cops from Vazhapadi station rushed to the spot and held an inquiry.

Police found Perumal, a farmer from Kuttimadavu village had gone along with more than 20 persons with country made guns to poach deer, rabbit and other wild animals for meat.

“While poaching, one among them had accidentally fired on Perumal killing him on the spot. An inquiry is underway into the incident as the family members claim that he died of a cardiac arrest,” police said.