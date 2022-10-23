Coimbatore car fire raises suspicion: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday expressed concern over the safety of the people following a car explosion at Ukkadam in Coimbatore City ahead of the Deepavali festival.

He demanded the government and the state police to act immediately to ensure the safety and security of the people and unravel the mystery behind the blast to allay the fear among the people.

A car with LPG cylinders exploded during the early hours of Sunday, killing one person on the spot. The preliminary inquiry into the incident revealed that one of the two LPG cylinders in the car exploded near Kottai Eswaran temple in Ukkadam, a sensitive area.