Vision Tiruchy document to prioritise works released

TIRUCHY: The Vision Tiruchy document based on which the work priorities would be initiated was released here on Saturday by ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the documents, the minister KN Nehru said, focusing 10 years development in the infrastructure in the district, a document was readied by the district administration based on which the works would be prioritised, he said.

The initial focus would be road infrastructure, transport, agriculture, industrial development, education and health and medicine.

“This initiation has been made exclusively to support the people. Within 10 years, Tiruchy would become self-sufficient in many things particularly in infrastructure”, Nehru said.

Earlier, the ministers distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 17.99 crore to as many as 1,115 beneficiaries.

Previously, the minister Nehru laid foundation for the new building for municipal Corporation school at E-Pudur at an estimated cost of Rs 6.50 crore. He also distributed welfare assistance to the sanitary staff.