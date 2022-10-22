Toll gates choked due to homeward rush

CHENGALPET: With Deepavali buzz in the air, large number of people were seen leaving for their hometowns to celebrate the extended weekend. Several cars are seen queuing up at the Paranur toll gate near Chengalpet on Saturday where 30 policemen and 80 toll staff are posted on duty to control the traffic. The number of toll entry gates have been increased from six to eight and district Collector Rahul Nath has given instructions to let vehicles pass without entry charges if the crowd becomes uncontrollable.