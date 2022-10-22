Ramajayam murder case: CB-CID probe status reviewed

TIRUCHY: Director General of Police (DGP), Crime Branch CID, (CB-CID) Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar on Saturday conducted an inquiry about the process of investigation in the murder of KN Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and to initiate steps to conduct narcotic analysis to the suspects.

Police sources said the DGP Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar who came to Tiruchy conducted a detailed interaction with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members at the office in Tiruverumbur. Sources said he had asked the officials to prepare a narcotic analysis of the suspects. He also instructed the team to accelerate the investigation process.

Earlier, the DGP who met the reporters at airport premises said that the investigation process was going on at the right track and several people were inquired.

It is said, the SIT had already conducted a special investigation with four suspects including Naraimudi Ganesan from Dindigul who involved in the murder case of MLA Balan in Chennai and Senthil Kumar from Pudukkottai.

On Saturday, another list of suspects were handed over to the DGP, CB-CID and sought his direction to undertake narcotic analysis with the court permission.

KN Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru was found murdered at Thiruvalarcholai close to the banks of the Cauvery river in Tiruchy, on March 29, 2012 and the case continues to remain unsolved for over 10 years.

Meanwhile, the case was handed over to the CB-CID and a Special Investigation Team was constituted on the direction of the Madras High Court to investigate the case and the SIT, which set up a temporary office in Tiruchy to probe the murder case, announced reward for right information about the case recently.