Ma Su inaugurates various health facilities at RGGGH

"The four-dimensional ECHO machine can accurately and three-dimensionally examine the tissues of the heart, the valves and septum. The intravascular ultrasound will help to understand the structure of the pipe wall in case of cardiac procedures and help the doctors to understand the nature of damage to it and treat accordingly by accurately identifying the factors.

The method can be decided thereby blocking the coronary arteries and ablative stent can be precisely implanted," the health minister said.

He said that every month 3,600 out-patients and 300 in-patients are treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and 220 surgeries are performed here. At least 1,286 kidneys were obtained from relatives and 300 kidneys were obtained from brain dead patients for kidney transplants performed at the hospital.

Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, kidney stones are treated using the vibration wave method and a total of Rs 17.37 crore has been spent on 14,882 beneficiaries.

He also appreciated the doctors at the hospital for conducting various complex surgeries including Artificial blood vessel Transplantation and emergency sinus surgery under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at RGGGH.