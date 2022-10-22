Kani: CM Stalin will take action based on panel findings

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will certainly take action based on findings of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan inquiry commission report in connection with the violence that broke out during the anti-Sterlite rally in Thoothukudi on May 22 in 2018 and deliver justice.

State government has already initiated action in the wake of the inquiry commission’s final report tabled in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP said in Thoothukudi after inspecting development works under the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ on Saturday.

To a query on whether former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would face action over the Thoothukudi police firing incident as seen to be from various points of view, Kanimozhi told reporters that the question obviously becomes justifiable and the Chief Minister will take necessary action.

Earlier, Kanimozhi inspected stormwater drainage works in progress as part of Smart Cities Mission project at a cost of Rs. 400 crore under the limits of Thoothukudi Corporation.

After inspecting, the Thoothukudi MP said almost 60 per cent of works have been completed and authorities concerned were asked to monitor keenly the progress in rest of the works to be over soon.

When Thoothukudi is exposed to rains, it causes difficulties to people especially in low lying areas where waterlogging is a concern. To overcome these issues and prevent further rainwater stagnation, necessary works are being carried out. Moreover, she said efforts are on to place motorized pumps to evacuate any stagnant rainwater.

Minister for Social Welfare P Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj, Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation T Charusree and other officials accompanied.