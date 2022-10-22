Intense spell to take a break in Tamil Nadu from tomorrow

CHENNAI: Intense spell of rain is likely to take a break from Tamil Nadu from Saturday as the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal to move towards Bangladesh in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw in the next two days and the onset of the Northeast monsoon is likely this weekend.

The well-marked low pressure area concentrated into a depression on Saturday morning over east-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over the east central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal by Sunday.

Subsequently, it is expected to recurve gradually north ­northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal on October 24. And continue to move and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25.

"With the cyclone to move towards Bangladesh, the rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu is to gradually decrease. From October 23, light to moderate rain is likely to occur across the state. And after two days only isolated places are expected to get wet spell,” said a senior official with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

"Only after the cyclonic storm crosses the sea, the Southwest monsoon will withdraw in the next two days. Based on the conditions, the commencement of NE monsoon is likely on October 28 or 29," he added.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas will receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be reduced than normal. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 32 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday.

According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Erode with 6 cm each, followed by Thoothukudi 4 cm, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Chengalpattu, Nilgiris received 2 cm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.