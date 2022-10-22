Congress should be strengthened in Tamil Nadu: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Saturday said that the party should be strengthened in the State.

Speaking at a meeting titled “Congress and secularism” organised as a part of his 71st birthday celebration in the city, Alagiri said, “Organisationally, we should examine how to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu? It is very important. We should strengthen our organisation. Some of our friends said that the existence of Congress is under question and it is weak. It is wrong. Congress always existed in our country. Only our cadres have become weak, not the party. Our functionaries have relied heavily on power. When out of power, they feel that the organization is weak, instead of realising that they have become weak.”

Slamming the ruling BJP for communal polarisation in the country, the TNCC chief said, “A party decides what food should a man eat in the country? They say eat any meat, but not beef. What will become of people eating beef? Is this not an infringement of a man’s rights? Mahatma Gandhi never interfered. Congress party never interfered in such affairs.”

Remarking that Hindus, Muslims and Christians in Congress were free to believe in Bhagavad Gita, Koran and Bible, he said, “That is Congress. BJP imposes what food should one eat? Congress pursues a good policy of unity. Hence, India is united. Countries that turned independent along with us have split, but India did not because of Congress, ” he added. Congress leader Peter Alphonse and Congress MP from Tiruvallur Jayakumar were among the leaders who spoke at the function.